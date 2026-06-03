Hunter Biden Rips Jake Tapper for ‘Attacking’ Stepmom Jill Instead of the Trump Family

Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, called out CNN anchor Jake Tapper early Wednesday morning for “attacking” his stepmother, former First Lady Jill Biden, but not members of President Donald Trump’s family.

“So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom,” Biden tweeted Wednesday from his official X account, before listing some of the recent actions taken by members of the Trump family. “Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump] are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.”

“Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan,” his tweet continued. “Eric [Trump] is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted.”

“And I know: ‘But what about your paintings, Hunter?’ Please,” Biden dismissively concluded.

So let me get this straight.



Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom.



Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.



Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

Earlier this week, Tapper posted a video on CNN’s official Instagram account in which he criticized and directly disputed some of the claims made by former First Lady Biden in her new memoir, “View From the East Wing.” She has been busy promoting the book this week, having already appeared on news programs and daytime shows like MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” and ABC’s “The View.”

When reached for comment about Hunter Biden’s tweet, a spokesperson for Tapper said, “the analysis piece speaks for itself.”

Tapper began his video by quoting a passage from Biden’s memoir in which she insisted that, contrary to what his critics believe, her husband would have willingly stepped down from presidential office if he had ever actually gotten to the point where he wasn’t capable of doing the job anymore. She also insisted that she and members of his staff would not have allowed him to remain in his position if he had shown any signs of “cognitive impairment.”

“All of that is very hard to believe, if not downright false,” Tapper said in response, calling Biden “the Queen of Omission.”

“The most charitable interpretation of Jill Biden’s book is that she’s still having a difficult time, understandably, talking about what we’re all seeing happen to [her husband] and what we’ve all been seeing happen to him for years,” he said. “A less forgiving version is that she’s been enabling it.”

“Now, she’s seeking to try to make an excuse for it, while also hinting here and there that were things going on that she maybe doesn’t even want to acknowledge to herself,” the CNN anchor added.

In 2025, the Biden family publicly disclosed that the former president had been diagnosed with stage four cancer. Earlier this week, the former First Lady told the hosts of “The View” that her husband could likely not have served another four years as president even if he had been reelected in 2024.

“Not from what I know now,” she said.