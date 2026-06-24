Kelsey Grammer Says Trump’s Reflecting Pool Critics Have Been ‘Consumed by Hatred’ | Video

“Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer stopped by Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday night and pushed back against the critics of President Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovations, arguing, “They’ve been consumed by hatred.”

Watters teed up his interview with Grammer with a monologue about the recently redone Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., which turned green from algae for several days, despite Trump’s many promises to keep its water blue. “That pool is America’s mirror. We look in it and we love what we see,” Watters said. “The Left hates everything they see. They want it broken and murky. They don’t want it to reflect the greatness of the nation.”

The Fox News pundit listed the many D.C. renovations that Trump has dedicated part of his second presidential term to over the past year and a half, concluding with photographs of the since-cleaned Reflecting Pool. “The algae’s been removed, water’s clean, and we hope it stays that way,” Watters said, prompting Grammer to later tell him, “I liked the monologue. Nice touch. Very nice, man.”

“There is a virus that has infected a very small number of people, I think, who just want to tear things down,” Grammar went on to say, when asked by Watters why Americans can’t have nice things. “They’ve been consumed by hatred. And, of course, hatred ends up basically destroying you. So they’re welcome to it.”

“I pray for them. I pray for everyone to find a decent sentiment in their hearts about this country and about the people who run it these days and about those who love it,” Grammar concluded. “Because it’s worth loving.”

You can watch Grammer’s full “Jesse Watters Primetime” interview below.

Grammer went on to praise the love that many Europeans, Brits and South Americans have shown the U.S. while visiting the country for the first time for the World Cup this year.

“It’s great that we’ve been given this chance to see it in the eyes of so many of our European fellows and South American fellows. This whole idea of, ‘Out of many, we are one,’ is one of the greatest things in the world,” Grammar argued. “It’s by definition a diverse nation, but we have a unifying concept that everybody’s worth reaching for the Moon and America will help you do it.”

Watters asked Grammer how he will be celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

“On the 250th anniversary, I want to be with my family. I want to see a few fireworks,” the actor said, adding, “But my real prayer is for the future — for 251 and what happens after that.”