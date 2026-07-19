Tulsi Gabbard’s Brother Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Lure Kids to Hotel Room

Tulsi Gabbard‘s brother, Bhakti “Batarti” Gabbard, was arrested for allegedly trying to lure kids to his hotel room in Hawaii.

On July 12, the politician’s sibling allegedly approached several children — including a 9-year-old boy — near a pool at a hotel in Waikīkī, according to a news release from the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. local time, when Bhakti, 55, allegedly asked for the kids’ names, wrote them in a notebook, and then offered them gum and money to come to his room, witnesses allege. When the children refused, he reportedly walked away.

Bhakti, the older brother of Tulsi, 45, was charged with custodial interference in the second degree.

In a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Friday, Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard and his wife, Carol Gabbard, addressed the allegations.

“Bhakti has had mental issues in the past but has been doing well for the last 10 years,” Bhakti and Tulsi’s parents said.

“His wife kicked him out of the house, so he’s been sleeping on the streets,” they continued. “He gave away his car to a homeless person; lost his ID and phone and has no money. He’s renamed himself, Batarti, and also Jim Morrison Jr., as he’s having delusions of being a rock star.”

The statement added, “This afternoon, a family member took him to Queen’s Hospital ER to have a psychological evaluation. Bhakti told the doctor they would find cocaine, ice and pot in his blood tests. And this evening, he was admitted for a 72-hour hold at Queen’s, while they continue to monitor him and decide next steps.”

Recently, Batarti’s wife, Kimberly Gabbard, filed a protective order against him. She claimed that she feared for her safety after he displayed “erratic, impulsive and bizarre behavior” on July 11, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Kimberly also indicated that Batarti was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Batarti was also arrested on July 16 for theft but pleaded not guilty, per People.

Currently, Tulsi is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve after stepping down as the Director of National Intelligence in June to care for her husband after his cancer diagnosis.

TheWrap reached out to Tulsi for comment but did not immediately hear back.