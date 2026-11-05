Carson Daly Named Co-Anchor of NBC’s ‘Saturday Today’

Carson Daly is expanding his morning duties at NBC News.

The longtime “Today” personality has been named co-anchor of “Saturday Today,” joining Laura Jarrett beginning Nov. 7, the network announced Thursday. Daly will continue his weekday duties on the flagship morning show while adding a sixth day to his schedule.

The appointment fills the co-anchor position vacated by Peter Alexander, who left NBC News in March to join MS NOW. Daly, who has been filling in alongside Jarrett in recent weeks, will now become a permanent fixture of the Saturday broadcast, which also features Joe Fryer as feature anchor and Angie Lassman as meteorologist.

“Carson has been an integral part of the ‘Today’ family for the past 13 years, and we are thrilled that our viewers get to spend one more day of the week with him,” Libby Leist, executive vice president of ‘Today’ and Lifestyle, said in a statement. “Carson and Laura make a great team, and we can’t wait for this fresh new chapter of Saturday ‘Today.’”

Daly joined “Today” in 2013 to lead the show’s Orange Room, a digital and social media hub designed to connect viewers with the broadcast. As TheWrap reported at the time, the move marked his transition from late-night TV and music programming into NBC’s morning lineup. He has since become a regular presence on the show, including through his “Pop Start” entertainment segment.

The expanded assignment comes as Daly maintains his longtime role as host and executive producer of NBC’s “The Voice,” which he has hosted since its 2011 premiere. He is also an executive producer of “The Voice: Celebrity,” the new edition launching in 2027, which will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Daly previously hosted NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly,” which ended in 2019 after 2,000 episodes. Before that, he became a familiar face to MTV audiences as host of the music countdown show “Total Request Live.”

“I’m thrilled to add Saturday ‘Today’ to my weekday morning schedule,” Daly said in a statement. “My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead.”