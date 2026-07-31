‘Chicago Fire’ Star Dermot Mulroney to Exit After 2 Seasons

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Chicago Fire” is in for a cast shakeup, with Dermot Mulroney as the latest exit set for the NBC drama series’ upcoming Season 15, TheWrap has learned. The actor will wrap up his storyline as Chief Dom Pascal early in the season.

Mulroney, known for his roles on films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “The Wedding Date” and series like “The Hunting Wives,” joined NBC’s firefighter drama in Season 13 as the station’s next fire captain, following the exit of Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden after 12 seasons.

The actor took a hiatus in the second half of Season 14, but returned for the finale in which Severide (Taylor Kinney) faced potentially taking over as chief of Firehouse 51 or becoming chief of fire investigation. His decision was left open ended after an emergency call began and left the fates of many of the characters in peril.

NBC declined to comment.

Mulroney’s exit follows news earlier this week that Joe Miñoso, who’s played firefighter Joe Cruz since Season 1, was also revealed to be leaving the series in Season 15. Deadline, which first reported the news of Mulroney’s exit, previously noted Kinney and longtime star Miranda Rae Mayo, are both set to return for Season 15 after renegotiating their deals.

The casting changes come as co-executive producer Victor Teran takes over showrunning duties from Andrea Newman, who previously ran the past three seasons of “Chicago Fire” and a producer since the beginning of its run.

“Working at ‘Chicago Fire,’ with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career. Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick [Wolf], so what a thrill it’s been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi,” Newman said in a statement in April. “I’m so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home.”

All three shows of the franchise were renewed for the 2026-27 season at the end of March, and remain NBC’s most-watched drama series and the top scripted franchise on television.

The “One Chicago” shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. All three shows return with new seasons Oct. 7 on NBC.