Chris Sullivan Shocks Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown With Admission That ‘This Is Us’ Isn’t His ‘Biggest’ Credit

Chris Sullivan shocked former “This Is Us” co-stars Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown with a confession about his “biggest” role to date: the GEICO “Hump Day” camel.

During Tuesday’s episode of the “That Was Us” podcast, Sullivan told his co-hosts that the insurance company had decided to bring back his commercial, in which he voiced a camel declaring it’s “Hump Day” over and over again.

“They brought my commercial, back by the way. Hump Day,” he noted after Wednesday being called “Hump Day” was mentioned by his peers.

“What?” a genuinely confused Moore asked, prompting Sullivan to say, “You know I’m the GEICO camel?”

“You’re what? You’re the GEICO camel?” the “Candy” singer responded in disbelief. At this moment, Brown admitted this was news to him too, noting, “You know what? I don’t think I knew that either, but like now that you say it.”

Sullivan then broke out into an impression of his viral character, which first debuted 13 years ago. A stunned Moore and Brown insisted that this was “breaking news” to them, with the latter noting he would’ve “remember[ed] this.”

“Thirteen years ago. I did that commercial,” Sullivan shared. “And the NFL just did a new one for the Tuesday night kickoff. That ran, and then they brought the old commercial back, and … I just went back in the studio doing a whole bunch of new commercials.”

Moore and Brown were beyond excited by the news, breaking out into applause for Sullivan. “That’s amazing,” Moore commented. “We live for that. What a job.”

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Brown expressed a similar sentiment, telling Sullivan that he had a job that was a “gift that keeps on giving.”

Sullivan then confessed that he viewed the GEICO camel as his “biggest credit” to date, defending, “I would say based on number of people who’ve seen it. It’s my biggest credit.”

However, Moore wasn’t entirely sold, citing Sullivan’s two-time Emmy-nominated role as Toby Damon on “This Is Us” as a pretty massive role. As for Brown, he argued that Sullivan’s role of Taserface in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was worth mentioning, too.

Sullivan will next be seen in the 2027 horror film “Slayground” and ABC’s police procedural “The Rookie: North.”