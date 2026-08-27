Home > Media & Platforms > TV

‘Wheel of Time’ Creator Rafe Judkins Moves to Paramount TV Studios With New Overall Deal

The writer worked on three seasons of the Amazon fantasy series, as well as the platform’s “God of War” adaptation under his previous deal with Sony

Executive Producer Rafe Judkins attends Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time" S3 (Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Paramount Television Studios inked an exclusive overall deal with “The Wheel of Time” creator Rafe Judkins to create and develop original scripted series for the studio.

“Right now is a time to take risks and be ambitious in television with the kind of stories we tell and the way we tell them, no matter how big or small,” Judkins said. “That’s the kind of television I want to make, and I feel lucky to have found partners at Paramount who are also looking to expand, take risks and create something new.”

Judkins will report to president of Paramount Television Studios Matt Thunell, creating original series for the studio. His previous deal was with Sony Pictures Television.

clueless-alicia-silverstone-paramount-pictures copy
Read Next
Alicia Silverstone's 'Clueless' TV Series Picked Up at Paramount+

“I have long been a fan of Rafe’s extraordinary writing and producing and am grateful he chose Paramount as his new creative home,” Thunell said. “We are amazed by his ability to build immersive worlds, craft action-packed stories and realize vibrant characters. We cannot wait to build with him.”  

Judkins previously served as the showrunner of “The Wheel of Time” for Amazon and Sony Television. The series was canceled after three seasons in May 2025.

The creator was also attached as showrunner for the “God of War” series, which is an adaptation of the popular video game from PlayStation Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. He was later replaced with “Outlander” and “For All Mankind” creator Ronald D. Moore.

god-of-war-prime-video
Read Next
'God of War' Amazon Series Loses Showrunner Rafe Judkins, Writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby

Judkins began his career as a writer on the NBC drama series “My Own Worst Enemy,” starring Christian Slater. He then served as a writer and producer for three seasons of NBC’s action-comedy series “Chuck” and two seasons of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He also wrote “Uncharted,” the action-adventure film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

He served as showrunner of “The Red Tent” for Netflix, which came out in 2014, based on Anita Diamant’s best-selling novel.

The writer-creator is repped by CAA, Kaplan Perrone and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.

Paramount TV Studios has also recently struck longterm creative partnerships with “Yellowjackets” creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, as well as a joint deal with joint deal with Liz Tigelaar (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and CBS Studios. Issa Rae also inked a three-year first-look deal to produce both film and TV shows for Paramount earlier this year.

Liz Tigelaar
Read Next
Liz Tigelaar Sets Joint Overall Deal at CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios

Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments