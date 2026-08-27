‘Wheel of Time’ Creator Rafe Judkins Moves to Paramount TV Studios With New Overall Deal

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Paramount Television Studios inked an exclusive overall deal with “The Wheel of Time” creator Rafe Judkins to create and develop original scripted series for the studio.

“Right now is a time to take risks and be ambitious in television with the kind of stories we tell and the way we tell them, no matter how big or small,” Judkins said. “That’s the kind of television I want to make, and I feel lucky to have found partners at Paramount who are also looking to expand, take risks and create something new.”

Judkins will report to president of Paramount Television Studios Matt Thunell, creating original series for the studio. His previous deal was with Sony Pictures Television.

“I have long been a fan of Rafe’s extraordinary writing and producing and am grateful he chose Paramount as his new creative home,” Thunell said. “We are amazed by his ability to build immersive worlds, craft action-packed stories and realize vibrant characters. We cannot wait to build with him.”

Judkins previously served as the showrunner of “The Wheel of Time” for Amazon and Sony Television. The series was canceled after three seasons in May 2025.

The creator was also attached as showrunner for the “God of War” series, which is an adaptation of the popular video game from PlayStation Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. He was later replaced with “Outlander” and “For All Mankind” creator Ronald D. Moore.

Judkins began his career as a writer on the NBC drama series “My Own Worst Enemy,” starring Christian Slater. He then served as a writer and producer for three seasons of NBC’s action-comedy series “Chuck” and two seasons of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He also wrote “Uncharted,” the action-adventure film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

He served as showrunner of “The Red Tent” for Netflix, which came out in 2014, based on Anita Diamant’s best-selling novel.

The writer-creator is repped by CAA, Kaplan Perrone and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.

Paramount TV Studios has also recently struck longterm creative partnerships with “Yellowjackets” creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, as well as a joint deal with joint deal with Liz Tigelaar (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and CBS Studios. Issa Rae also inked a three-year first-look deal to produce both film and TV shows for Paramount earlier this year.