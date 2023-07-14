Marketers are lining up to place ads on Meta's Threads.(Credit: Illustration by Big Technology/Midjourney)

Advertisers to Zuck: Take Our Money, Put Ads on Threads | PRO Insight

by | July 14, 2023 @ 1:59 PM

High-performing advertisements on Facebook and Instagram have marketers ready to throw cash at the Twitter clone – how long can Meta wait?

Meta hasn’t opened Threads to ads yet, but it might not be able to resist for long. Advertisers are eager to spend serious money there and are already planning for the eventuality, with a good number expecting the opportunity to arrive later this year. 

The Twitter clone has everything ad buyers look for in a partner: a large audience, public interest and potential access to Meta’s industry-leading advertising tools. And as soon as Mark Zuckerberg welcomes them, they won’t waste a minute.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

