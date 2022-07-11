Metaverse Goldrush Featured Image

The possibilities of the metaverse. (TheWrap)

TheWrap Debuts ‘The Metaverse Unwrapped,’ a Series on Web3 and Hollywood

by | July 11, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The four-part series teases out the facts from the hype, and identifies the opportunity of Web3 for Hollywood

TheWrap is pleased to announce a four-part series examining the metaverse, Web3 and entertainment, exploring the surge of investment and excitement surrounding this new phase of the internet.

Starting Monday, July 11, with a lead piece titled “How to Lose a Billion Dollars in the Metaverse and Other Mysteries of Web3,” the series explores the basic premise of the metaverse, how film producers are looking to leverage it, how visual effects that create digital avatars will revolutionize opportunity for actors and others in the entertainment sector, and why Hollywood companies are snatching up metaverse real estate without yet knowing what it will deliver for them.

Wrap Staff

