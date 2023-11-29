Michael Keaton’s Hitman Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’ Acquired by Saban

Saban Films has acquired the U.S. rights to “Knox Goes Away,” a film directed by, and starring, Michael Keaton. Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, John Hoogenakker, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon and Lela Loren also star. Saban is targeting a 2024 first quarter release.

“Knox Goes Away,” written by Gregory Poirier, premiered earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival and, according to the official synopsis, “follows John Knox (Keaton), a contract killer with a rapidly evolving form of dementia, who is offered the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of the adult son with whom he had been estranged.”

It was one of several assassin movies that debuted at this year’s fall festivals, alongside David Fincher’s “The Killer” (now on Netflix) and Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” (set to be released next year via Netflix).

The deal was negotiated by Bill Bromiley for Saban Films with CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers. FilmNation Entertainment represents the international rights.

The film is produced by Keaton alongside Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta. Executive producers include Jonathan Saba, Carter Stanton for Brookstreet, Jillian Kay for Sugar23, in addition to Nick Blasko, Wayne Carmona, David Gendron, Michael Hansen, Nate Holthouser, Andy Huang, Ali Jazayeri, Scott Lake, Eric London, Donald Povieng, Dina Randazzo, Ronald Richardson and Viviana Zarragoitia.