‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Filmmakers Explain Miley Cyrus’ Cameo: ‘Miley Loves Her Dicks’

“Drive-Away Dolls,” co-written and directed by Ethan Coen, is a wild road movie that follows a pair of bumbling lesbians (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) who embark on a cross-country road trip full of comical misadventures and big surprises.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the appearance of Miley Cyrus, who shows up in psychedelic interstitials as Tiffany Plastercaster, who is based on a real person named Cynthia Plaster Caster. What the fictional version and real person have in common is that they make plaster casts of celebrities’ penises. Apparently it was the role Cyrus was born to play. “She is so much fun. [Exactly] what you would imagine. A real pro,” Coen told TheWrap. “That’s her thing, too. She’s into that, both the retro hippie thing and the whole phallus molding thing. Miley loves her dicks.”

Tricia Cooke, Coen’s partner and the movie’s co-writer and editor added, “She’s really into her phalluses. She has a whole room devoted to phalluses, apparently.”

The filmmakers also pointed out that Cyrus knew all about Cynthia Plaster Caster, even before signing onto the project.

“I was telling her about Cynthia Plaster Caster, ‘I don’t know if you know. Your character’s based on Cynthia.’ She’s like, ‘I thought that’s why you called me.’ Big fondness for Cynthia Plaster Caster,” Cooke said. “She’s also just game for anything, whatever you ask her to do. We wanted to do this low shot that was kind of pushing into her and we’re like, ‘Do you mind if we go down here?’ She’s like, ‘I’ve done much worse.’”

Coen explained: “At 29 years old, she’s — I mean it in the best sense — like an old show business broad. ‘Yeah, whatever, honey. All you need.’”

“Drive-Away Dolls” also features Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Bill Camp and Joey Slotnick. It is in theaters now.