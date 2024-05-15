Mindy Kaling is handing down advice to those cast in the forthcoming reboot of “The Office.” It’s pretty simple: try to ruin as few takes as possible.

“I was not the main brains behind that,” Kaling told SiriusXM’s “Morning Mash Up” of the spin-off news on Wednesday. “I mean, Greg Daniels who did our ‘Office’ is now doing this, so I feel like they’re in such good hands. To me, the biggest advice I give is try not to laugh. I ruined so many takes just because I’d be laughing at Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell because I would just … I was not professional.”

Kaling went on to explain that scenes where she was supposed to be scared often made her break the easiest. There are also more than a few scenes that made it into the actual show where she thinks she “might be laughing on camera, so just learn how.”

Kaling played Kelly Kapoor in “The Office” from 2005-2013. On top of being a star onscreen, she also served as a writer and executive producer during her time on the NBC sitcom.

The upcoming spin-off of “The Office” recently got a series order at Peacock and has cast Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore as the leads. The new show also hails from “The Office” creator Greg Daniels and “Nathan for You” co-creator Michael Koman. The show will have the same documentary team placed in a new office – this time, a dying newspaper.

The official logline reads: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Although there’s no release date set for the spin-off, production on the series is scheduled to begin in July.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of ‘The Office’ aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” NBCUniversal Entertainment scripted content president Lisa Katz said in a statement. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling.”