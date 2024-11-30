‘Moana 2’ Leads Box Office to Biggest Black Friday of All Time With $108 Million

It’s a Black Friday for the ages. Led by the unprecedented opening of Disney’s “Moana 2” and supported by an incredible second weekend for Universal’s “Wicked,” the box office soared to an estimated overall gross of $108 million, the fourth highest single day total ever recorded in U.S./Canada box office history.

The only days that topped this Black Friday are the first two days of release for the opening weekend record holder “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019 and the day after Christmas in 2015, where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was on its way to becoming the highest grossing film in domestic box office history.