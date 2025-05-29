‘Moana 2’ Director David Derrick Jr. Heads to Warner Bros. for Original Animated Feature | Exclusive

David Derrick Jr., who directed “Moana 2” for Walt Disney Animation Studios and turned a proposed streaming series for Disney+ into a $1 billion-grossing juggernaut, has headed out to open waters. The filmmaker is decamping Disney for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, directing an original feature for the studio set in the natural world.

Before making his directorial debut with “Moana 2,” Derrick was a hugely important member of the original film, storyboarding “How Far I’ll Go” and “I Am Moana.” He also worked as a story artist on Disney Animation’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Encanto” and “Strange World,” as well as Jon Favreau’s photorealistic “The Lion King” remake for Walt Disney Pictures.

Derrick, who attended the University of Utah and CalArts, started his career at DreamWorks Animation, and worked in the story department on “Bee Movie,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Megamind” and “Rise of the Guardians.”

Working on the two “Moana” films allowed Derrick the rare opportunity to tell stories that celebrate his Sāmoan heritage. He was originally tapped to direct the “Moana” animated series for Disney+, which morphed into the “Moana 2” theatrical feature, which he co-directed alongside Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.

This is a huge win for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, which continues to build its roster of animation talent under executive Bill Damaschke. They have a “Cat in the Hat” feature that will premiere early next year, with another Dr. Seuss project, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” arriving in 2028. There are also projects like “The Lunar Chronicles,” directed by Noëlle Raffaele, and a number of DC-based animated features like “Dynamic Duo” on the way, overseen by Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios.

Derrick’s strong storytelling sensibilities, intricate character work and keen attention to the natural world make him one of the most exciting animation directors working today. And whatever he cooks up at Warner Bros. will be worth it. There’s just no telling how far he’ll go.