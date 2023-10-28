With the MLB’s World Series kicking off Friday night, the ALCS finale matchup between the Rangers and the Astros was a formidable opponent against ABC’s “Monday Night Football” for this week’s highest TV rating. But NFL fans still took the win.

As audiences tuned in to watch the Minnesota Vikings deliver a 22-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Monday, the game scored 10.20 million viewers on ABC and received a 1.98 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The Vikings vs. 49ers game marked this week’s most-watched and highest-rated weeknight primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown.