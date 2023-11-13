MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” raised concerns about former President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric, comparing his Veterans Day speech to Hitler’s ideology.

“In honor of our great veterans on Veterans Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country,” Trump said in a speech this weekend.

The former president claimed that “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within” – which “Morning Joe” found to be spot on, just not in the way Trump meant it.

“A lot to talk about in a jam-packed of scary stuff speech by former President Trump over the weekend,” began co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Co-host Joe Scarborough added that Trump continues to “reveal more about himself.”

Scarborough brought up a Washington Post article which said that Trump “basically was making an enemies list and said that if he were elected president United States, he would use his position to…start going after political enemies.”

“But you’ve always had this fascist talk coming from him,” Scarborough continued.

The co-host called Trump’s speech a “call for racial purity,” which Scarborough finds “absolutely fascinating since we are a nation of immigrants.”

“Now we’re going just going full-on Hitler and talking about vermin,” Scarborough said, comparing Trump’s rhetoric to that of the Nazis.

Scarborough then invoked Maya Angelou saying, “When somebody tells you who they are, believe them the first time,” about the former president.

“We try to either call him out on the lies that he puts out there or not cover just frivolous stuff that he says,” Brzezinski noted. “But in this case, you have to look amid a rise in anti-Semitism across the United States.”

Brzezinski said that Trump “echoed the dangerous language of infamous fascist leaders,” in his speech and on his social media platform.

“It’s really unbelievable,” Scarborough said.

Panelist Richard Haas chimed in saying “Actually, the one thing Donald Trump said here that was right, is the greatest threats to democracy are not external invasion.”

“They’re internal erosion of democratic restraints, of institutions, of norms, of laws, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” Haas continued. “The real threat to this country is from within and I think you’ve just heard it.”