Motion Picture Sound Editors Ban Generative AI for Golden Reel Awards Eligibility

In the fast-moving world of technological adaptability in the movies, the use of Generative AI is among the stickiest, but the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) is standing on the side of human craft over computer-generated enhancement. In a first for guilds, the MPSE has announced that projects that use Generative AI. will not be eligible for outstanding use of sound design at the annual Golden Reel Awards.

The president of MPSE, David Barber, issued a statement on the matter: “It is an enormous question to ask: how much of our humanity are we willing to give away to technology, especially in the arts? The time to ponder that question, set up boundaries, and guide how A.I. is assimilated into our workflow and lives was yesterday. The dam of A.I. has broken, and the waters are upon us. Choosing what we embrace as award-worthy filmmaking is a way of diverting those waters while we grapple with this exponential change. As A.I. technology infiltrates and permeates our industry, rules and accepted practices for its use need to emerge that keep artists at the forefront.”

The move by the organization proves very timely, as recent events have pundits wondering if the pivot to AI in filmmaking is a bit too elevated. Natasha Lyonne’s directorial debut feature “Uncanny Valley” — set in the world of immersive gaming with a blend of live-action and created elements — was greeted with some skepticism over the full admission that the film would be a “hybrid” AI movie.

Earlier this year, Oscar contender “The Brutalist” became the centerpiece of a backlash when it was revealed that AI was used to enhance the Hungarian dialects for stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones and also to create architectural texture for a few key scenes, notably the film’s penultimate memorial sequence. Some speculated as to whether this could mar the film’s chances at Oscar glory and set a wonky precedent for future projects of this ambition. (The film ended up winning three Academy Awards, for best original score, cinematography and leading actor for Brody, his second.)

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) was created in 1953 to bolster awareness of the use of sound and music in popular entertainment. The many professions it covers include sound designers, foley artists, ADR editors and music editors among several. The 2024 Golden Reel Awards winners included “Dune: Part Two,” “Saturday Night,” “Wicked,” and “The Wild Robot” in the cinema categories, with “Shōgun,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ripley” among the TV winners.

The Golden Reel Awards are typically held just before the Oscars in Los Angeles, and comedian Patton Oswalt has been the host for the past three ceremonies.