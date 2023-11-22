‘Napoleon’ Conquers ‘Wish’ With $3 Million at Tuesday Box Office

Available to WrapPRO members

Disney’s latest animated feature earned $2.3 million in pre-release preview grosses

napoleon-joaquin-phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix in "Napoleon" (Photo by Apple TV+/Sony)

In the first round of this year’s Thanksgiving box office battle, the victor was not the Walt Disney Animation film “Wish,” but rather Sony’s R-rated “Napoleon.” However, both films opened with promising pre-release preview earnings, offering hope that both films will achieve measured victories no matter which one “wins” the Wednesday-Sunday weekend crown.

Sony’s “Napoleon” began with a boom, earning $3 million in Tuesday preview screenings. That’s higher than the $2 million earned by Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” in 2019 and the $1.4 million earned by Ryan Coogler’s “Creed” in 2015. Both of which went on to top $40 million in their respective Wed-Sun Thanksgiving weekend launches.

That certainly is good news for Ridley Scott’s Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby-starring war epic, even if Sony was merely projecting a $45 million worldwide launch. Like Martin Scorsese’s “Flowers of the Killer Moon,” “Napoleon” is a big-budget epic produced by Apple for their Apple TV+ streaming platform. Once again a legacy studio, in this case Sony, handled global theatrical distribution.

We’ll see if “Napoleon” legs out like “Creed II,” which earned $3.7 million in preview grosses on this pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday in 2018 before legging out to $56 million over the long holiday. That seems unlikely considering the fact that it’s a 2.5-hour, R-rated melodrama. A more “realistic” comparison might be “Flowers of the Killer Moon” which earned $23 million in its Fri-Sun launch from a $2.6 million preview gross, or “Don’t Worry Darling” which earned $19 million over its Fri-Sun debut from a $3.1 million Thursday gross. But that would be unnaturally frontloaded for a Thanksgiving release. Fingers crossed for now.

disney-wish-movie
Disney

Walt Disney Animation’s “Wish,” an original musical fantasy implicitly meant to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary, began its domestic box office run on Tuesday with $2.3 million. That includes $550,000 earned via nationwide sneak previews held on Nov. 18.

That compares favorably with the $800,000 earned by “Strange World” in its pre-release preview grosses as well as the $1.5 million earned likewise by “Encanto” at the start of the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday frame. It’s actually in line with the likes of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” ($3.8 million in 2018), “Coco” ($2.3 million in 2017) and “Moana” ($2.6 million in 2016). Those films earned Wed-Sun debuts of, respectively, $84 million, $73 million and $82 million. “Encanto” disappointed — partially thanks to a much-publicized mere 31-day window between its opening day and its Disney+ premiere — two years ago with a $41 million Wed-Sun debut.

The hope is that “Wish” — which has earned the worst overall reviews for a major Walt Disney animated release since “Chicken Little” in 2005 — opens in line with the mid-2010s animated releases. However, pessimistically speaking, it may end up with a debut closer to “The Good Dinosaur” which earned $1.3 million in previews on the way to a $55.5 million Wed-Sun launch. That was quite disappointing at the time, Pixar’s first flop no less.

napoleon-joaquin-phoenix
Read Next
Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' Sets December Theatrical Release in China

Ironically, after years of underwhelming launches for Walt Disney Animation films like “Strange World” (which earned just $19 million over the five-day holiday launch) and Pixar flicks like “Onward” (which debuted with $39 million in early 2020 just before COVID shut theaters down) and “Elemental” (which legged out past $150 million after a $29 million Fri-Sun launch this past June), a new Disney toon opening on par with “The Good Dinosaur” may be a measured win.

After all, non-sequel, original animated films have struggled at least since “Coco” broke out six years ago. Years of Pixar films being sent to Disney+ instead of theaters (and a general push toward emphasizing Disney+ from the company itself) means audiences may have to become reacclimated to seeing new Disney animated films as a theatrical destination. So, yes, in this ecosystem, an opening on par with “The Good Dinosaur” would be a measured win and an opening on par with “Tangled” ($67 million in 2010) would be a triumph. We’ll see.

"Wish"
Read Next
Disney and Movie Theaters Really Need 'Wish' to Be a Box Office Hit

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.