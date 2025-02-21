NBC’s Post-NFL Game Plan: Universal TV Bets Big on ‘Suits LA’-Anchored Trifecta | Exclusive

Faced with the annual challenge of a Sunday lineup left bare by the end of football season, NBC’s ambitious 2025 plan to fill the night will replace the ratings juggernaut with three very different new shows: “Suits LA,” the anticipated spinoff to the cable darling turned streaming sensation; “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” a murder-mystery dramedy with a “Desperate Housewives” flare; and “The Americas,” a nature docuseries narrated by Tom Hanks.

Rather than centering the Sunday-night lineup around one TV franchise or genre — like the “must-see TV” comedy lineup that housed hits like “Friends,” “Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock” — NBCUniversal is betting that three diverse shows in one night will appeal to a broad audience both for the linear network and its sibling Peacock, which will stream the shows the day after premiere.