NBC’s Post-NFL Game Plan: Universal TV Bets Big on ‘Suits LA’-Anchored Trifecta | Exclusive

Studio chiefs Erin Underhill, Beatrice Springborn and Toby Gorman tell TheWrap about “eventizing” premieres, making “dream projects” for other buyers and obstacles to “Stay in LA”

"The Americas" narrator Tom Hanks, "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" star Melissa Fumero and "Suits LA" star Stephen Amell. The shows anchor NBC's new Sunday night lineup. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
Faced with the annual challenge of a Sunday lineup left bare by the end of football season, NBC’s ambitious 2025 plan to fill the night will replace the ratings juggernaut with three very different new shows: “Suits LA,” the anticipated spinoff to the cable darling turned streaming sensation; “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” a murder-mystery dramedy with a “Desperate Housewives” flare; and “The Americas,” a nature docuseries narrated by Tom Hanks.

Rather than centering the Sunday-night lineup around one TV franchise or genre — like the “must-see TV” comedy lineup that housed hits like “Friends,” “Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock” — NBCUniversal is betting that three diverse shows in one night will appeal to a broad audience both for the linear network and its sibling Peacock, which will stream the shows the day after premiere.

