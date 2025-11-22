NBCUniversal Programming Goes Dark on Fubo

Fubo has dropped all NBCUniversal networks after the two sides failed to reach a new carriage deal by a 5 p.m ET deadline.

A Fubo spokesperson told TheWrap that it has been engaged in “good faith negotiations” to renew its deal with NBCU and that it “believes customers should have the option to choose among multiple distributors to access the content they love.”

“Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that we believe are egregiously above those offered to other distributors our size,” the spokesperson continued. “Additionally, NBCU will not allow Peacock ingested into the Fubo Channel Store despite that they have given this access to other channel stores. As a result, all NBCU networks have left Fubo as of 5 p.m. ET on November 21, 2025.”

Representatives for NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The full list of channels impacted by the blackout include:

NBC local affiliates

Telemundo Local/National

NBC Sports 4K

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Plus

NBC Sports California Plus 3

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

American Crimes

Bravo

Bravo Vault

Caso Cerrado

CNBC

CNBC World

Cozi

Dateline 24/7

E! Entertainment Television

E! Keeping Up

Golf Channel

GolfPass

LX Home

Million Dollar Listing Vault

MSNBC

NBC NOW

NBC Sports NOW

NBC Universo

True CRMZ

New England Cable News

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Oxygen True Crime

Oxygen True Crime Archives

Real Housewives Vault

SNL Vault

Telemundo Accion

Telemundo al Dia

The Golf Channel

Today All Day

Universal Movies

USA Network

Fubo has said it will provide a $15 credit to its subscribers on their next billing cycle in the event NBCU’s content remains off their service for an “extended period of time.”

The dispute with Fubo comes on the heels of NBCUniversal striking a new carriage deal with Google in October in order to avoid a blackout on YouTube TV.