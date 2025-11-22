NBCUniversal Programming Goes Dark on Fubo

Fubo has dropped all NBCUniversal networks after the two sides failed to reach a new carriage deal by a 5 p.m ET deadline.
A Fubo spokesperson told TheWrap that it has been engaged in “good faith negotiations” to renew its deal with NBCU and that it “believes customers should have the option to choose among multiple distributors to access the content they love.”
“Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that we believe are egregiously above those offered to other distributors our size,” the spokesperson continued. “Additionally, NBCU will not allow Peacock ingested into the Fubo Channel Store despite that they have given this access to other channel stores. As a result, all NBCU networks have left Fubo as of 5 p.m. ET on November 21, 2025.”
Representatives for NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
The full list of channels impacted by the blackout include:
- NBC local affiliates
- Telemundo Local/National
- NBC Sports 4K
- NBC Sports Bay Area
- NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
- NBC Sports Boston
- NBC Sports California
- NBC Sports California Plus
- NBC Sports California Plus 3
- NBC Sports Philadelphia
- NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- American Crimes
- Bravo
- Bravo Vault
- Caso Cerrado
- CNBC
- CNBC World
- Cozi
- Dateline 24/7
- E! Entertainment Television
- E! Keeping Up
- Golf Channel
- GolfPass
- LX Home
- Million Dollar Listing Vault
- MSNBC
- NBC NOW
- NBC Sports NOW
- NBC Universo
- True CRMZ
- New England Cable News
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Oxygen True Crime
- Oxygen True Crime Archives
- Real Housewives Vault
- SNL Vault
- Telemundo Accion
- Telemundo al Dia
- The Golf Channel
- Today All Day
- Universal Movies
- USA Network
Fubo has said it will provide a $15 credit to its subscribers on their next billing cycle in the event NBCU’s content remains off their service for an “extended period of time.”
The dispute with Fubo comes on the heels of NBCUniversal striking a new carriage deal with Google in October in order to avoid a blackout on YouTube TV.