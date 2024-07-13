‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds ‘SNL’ Alum Bobby Moynihan, Lori Petty in Recurring Roles

Austin Stowell leads the prequel series as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Bobby Moynihan and Lori Petty (Getty Images)

“NCIS: Origins” has enlisted “SNL” alum Bobby Moynihan and Lori Petty in recurring roles, coshowrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal revealed Saturday.

Moynihan boards the “NCIS” prequel series as a forensic analyst while Petty plays Dr. Nora Freeman, an assistant medical examiner. North and Monreal announced the news during the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour.

North promised Moynihan would bring some comedy to the CBS procedural, saying “we’ve done one scene with Bobby so far and hysterical is an understatement.”

“NCIS: Origins,” which is currently a week into production, stars Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Taking place beginning in 1991, the show follows Gibbs as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, according to the official logline.

The show’s ensemble cast also includes Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes, Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf.

In addition to “SNL,” Moynihan is largely known for his voice acting, with roles in “Inside Out 2,” “IF,” “Monsters at Work,” “Nature Cat” and “Krapopolis.” He can also be seen in “Unfrosted,” “Party Down” and “Blockbuster.”

Petty is best known for her roles in “Tank Girl,” “Free Willy,” “A League of Their Own” and “Point Break,” and has also appeared in “Station Eleven,” “Obliterated” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

More to come …

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

