‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Adds ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Stars to Cast

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” has rounded out its cast with eight new additions, including “Bridgerton” actor Julian Ovenden and “Ted Lasso” star Maximilian Osinski, Paramount+ announced Monday.

Ovenden and Osinski join the Paramount+ series alongside Isla Gie (“Foundation”), Amita Suman (“Shadow and Bone”), Nassima Benchicou (“Emily in Paris”), Terence Maynard (“Coronation Street”), Lara Rossi (“The Watch”) and James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter”).

Gie will star as Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter Tali, while Rossi plays Tali’s caretaker Sophie and Maynard plays Dr. Lang, a trauma therapist. Osinski plays Russian ex-pat and computer hacker Boris and Ovenden plays Jonah, the secretary general of Interpol, while D’Arcy plays Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol.

The other new additions portray other intelligence officers that Tony and Ziva encounter along their international journey, with Suman portraying Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony’s private security company and Benchicou playing Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE).

The new spin-off series, which has started filming in Budapest, resumes the beloved “NCIS” couple’s journey after they were reunited following Ziva’s supposed death. It will see de Pablo and Weatherly reunite on-screen for the first time in 10 years.

The official logline is as follows: “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

Ahead of production, de Pablo teased the “NCIS” show will be full of “intrigue” and “romance,” saying in a May video, “I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love.”

Produced by CBS Studios, “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” is executive produced by de Pablo, Weatherly, John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas.