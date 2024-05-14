Neon Nabs North American Rights to ‘Alpha’ From Palme d’Or-Winning Director Julia Ducournau

The studio previously released the filmmaker’s 2021 film “Titane”

Julia Ducournau
Getty

Neon has acquired the North American rights to Palme d’Or winning filmmaker Julia Ducournau’s next film “Alpha,” the studio announced on Tuesday. Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim are set to star, with production commencing next fall.

Jean des Forêts and Amelie Jacquis of Petit Film and Eric & Nicolas Altmayer of Mandarin & Compagnie are producing, with Frakas Productions co-producing. Charades and FilmNation Entertainment are handling sales in the rest of the world during the Cannes Film Festival.

No plot details have been revealed, although Neon describes the project as “genre-defying.” The studio previously distributed Ducournau’s “Titane,” which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Split - Cannes Directors
Read Next
36 of the Biggest Directors at Cannes 2024: Oliver Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos and More | Exclusive Photos

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s president of acquisitions and production Jeff Deutchman with Charades’ Carole Baraton and FilmNation Entertainment’s CEO Glen Basner on behalf of the filmmakers. This is the second time Neon and Ducournau have worked together, following “Titane.” Neon picked up distribution rights ahead of its premiere at Cannes in 2021. The film went on to win the Palme d’Or. This new deal “further cements Neon’s commitment to bringing top of the line international cinema to domestic theatrical audiences,” according to the press release.

Other recent Neon acquisitions include Osgood Perkins’ upcoming “Keeper,” starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland and Steven Soderbergh’s spooky from-the-ghost’s-perspective chiller “Presence,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Neon will be premiering Sean Baker’s “Anora” in competition at Cannes, starring Mikey Madison. Their upcoming slate also includes Pamela Adlon’s “Babes,” Tilman Singer’s “Cuckoo,” Osgood Perkins’ “Longlegs” and the Best Animated Feature Oscar nominee “Robot Dreams.”

Road House
Read Next
'Road House' Sequel in the Works at Amazon With Jake Gyllenhaal

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.