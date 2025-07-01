Neon’s ‘Sentimental Value’ Trailer Has Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning Acting Their Best

If you’re a movie lover who loves movies about making movies, then chances are you’re going to feel some type of way about “Sentimental Value.”

Director Joachim Trier’s latest won the Grand Prix at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival last month, and now Neon’s new trailer out Tuesday shows why.

Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas star as a complicated Norwegian family of three whose dynamic gets even more complex when Elle Fanning’s famous Hollywood star more or less moves in.

Per the logline, “Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”

In his positive review for TheWrap, Chase Hutchinson called the film “a subtle yet sweeping tapestry of art and family that will take your breath away,” as well as “a movie about movies that strikes right at the heart of the art form.”

Cory Michael Smith, Catherine Cohen, Anders Danielsen Lie, Andreas Stoltenberg Granerud and Øyvind Hesjedal Loven also star. Trier wrote the screenplay with Eskil Vogt, while Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar produced.

“Sentimental Value” is coming soon to select U.S. cities on Nov. 7, with a Sept. 12 premiere set for Norway.