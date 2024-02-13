As Netflix Shrinks Its Film Ambitions, Does Anyone Want to Replace Scott Stuber? | Analysis

Scott Stuber’s announcement in January that he was leaving the top film job at Netflix after seven years at the streamer has set off a parlor game of guessing who might replace him.

But the better question might be: who would want to?

Stuber’s exit after a year as film chairman coincides with Netflix doubling down on its core focus – which isn’t the film business. In recent months, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has swatted down questions about theatrical releases and emphasized that the studio is a streaming service, first and foremost.

So how exciting is a job leading the movie division, now reporting to Bela Bajaria, the company’s chief content officer?

“It won’t be a job somebody wants, but it will be a job that somebody needs,” a leading film executive said on background.