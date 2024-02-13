As Netflix Shrinks Its Film Ambitions, Does Anyone Want to Replace Scott Stuber? | Analysis

“They do not need a former major studio head to run their division” as budget-conscious, mid-range fare is in the offing

and
Scott Stuber
Former Netflix chairman of film Scott Stuber

Scott Stuber’s announcement in January that he was leaving the top film job at Netflix after seven years at the streamer has set off a parlor game of guessing who might replace him.

But the better question might be: who would want to?

Stuber’s exit after a year as film chairman coincides with Netflix doubling down on its core focus – which isn’t the film business. In recent months, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has swatted down questions about theatrical releases and emphasized that the studio is a streaming service, first and foremost.

So how exciting is a job leading the movie division, now reporting to Bela Bajaria, the company’s chief content officer?

“It won’t be a job somebody wants, but it will be a job that somebody needs,” a leading film executive said on background.

