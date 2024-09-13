Netflix in Talks to Stream ‘Hot Ones’ Live Shows

As Netflix looks to bolster its live event programming, the streamer is in talks with BuzzFeed Inc. to stream live episodes of “Hot Ones,” TheWrap has learned.

While the negotiations are in the early stages, the scenario being discussed would see Sean Evans host several live episodes of the popular YouTube talk series created specifically for Netflix.

The show, which currently streams on Hulu and Peacock, puts celebrities in the hot seat as they eat increasingly spicy wings while being interviewed by Evans. Notable celebrities who have appeared include Sydney Sweeney, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Conan O’Brien, Elizabeth Olsen, Jennifer Lawrence, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn, Margot Robbie and Ariana Grande.

Netflix and BuzzFeed declined to comment.

The discussions come as Netflix has expanded its line-up of live programming in recent years as part of an effort to scale its ad tier and continue to grow its overall viewership and subscriber base.

Live programming has included the Netflix Cup, a golf tournament featuring drivers from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing;” the Netflix Slam, a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz; comedy specials from big names like Chris Rock and Joe Rogan; “Everybody’s in L.A.” hosted by John Mulaney; and “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef,” a hot dog eating contest that saw Joey Chesnut break a hot dog-eating world record on Labor Day against his rival, Takeru Kobayashi.

Looking ahead, upcoming live events on Netflix will include Christmas Day NFL games and WWE wrestling matches. The streamer also has a multi-year deal to live stream the SAG Awards.