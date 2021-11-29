It looks like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unlikely to be Tom Holland’s last time playing Spider-Man after all.

Despite recent comments from the actor that he could be stepping down as Peter Parker in the near future, producer Amy Pascal revealed in a new interview that this December’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is far from the last Spider-Man movie that will star Holland — at least if all goes according to plan.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel,” Pascal told Fandango. “[This is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We’re getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

The producer and former Sony Pictures executive further confirmed that “Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners,” referring to the unique shared deal in which Marvel Studios produces standalone Spider-Man movies that Sony Pictures distributes (like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and December’s “No Way Home”), in exchange for getting to use Holland’s Spider-Man character in Disney-distributed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Holland had previously alluded to “No Way Home” potentially being the end of the road for his tenure, due to the fact that the film concluded his current contract to play Spider-Man (aside from an appearance in an upcoming MCU movie). But Pascal – who helped broker the shared deal between Sony and Disney when she was co-chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment – seems confident that Holland will return, and not just in Sony-produced Spider-Man movies.

Indeed, Sony is building out its own universe of Spider-Man-adjacent Marvel Comics adaptations based on characters it licenses from Marvel, like the “Venom” franchise and the upcoming “Morbius” and “Kraven the Hunter” films. These movies are not part of the shared deal with Marvel Studios, and thus Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige have no creative involvement in them. Nevertheless, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” teased a crossing of the paths between Holland’s Peter Parker and Tom Hardy’s villainous Venom, so the future is murky with regards to how Holland fits into all of this and maintains continuity with the MCU storyline.

Pascal attempted to explain the delineation between the MCU movies, the Sony movies, and the animated Spider-Verse movies when speaking with Fandango. “Well, there’s the Marvel Universe, which is one container and then there’s the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there’s the other universe where the Sony characters are in. We all are very respectful of each other and work together and make sure that we’re only being additive,” she said.

Sony Pictures did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, and while it’s unclear how Holland’s Spider-Man fits into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a bonanza to buy early tickets makes clear that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year.