Office With a View: Mattel's Phil Breman

Mattel TV Development Exec Phil Breman Says What Matters Is a ‘True Emotional Connection’

by | June 29, 2023 @ 4:53 PM

Office With a View: The head of live-action series development for the toymaker says ”a concept will only get you so far“

Phil Breman, the head of live-action series development for Mattel, knows the primal power of a good toy.

Breman, a veteran of Disney, where he oversaw live-action scripted programming, and NBCUniversal, where he handled all creative and production elements on shows like “Kenan” and “Timeless”, is helping adapt Mattel properties like “Monster High” and “Hot Wheels” for new audiences. This could mean turning “Monster High” into a live-action series or turning “Hot Wheels” into “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,” a show where winners will see their car turned into an actual Hot Wheels collectible.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out New York, Collider, The Playlist, Polygon, Vulture, Box Office Magazine, AOL Travel and Syfy. He was the executive editor and social media manager for Moviefone before it was purchased by MoviePass. Additionally, Drew co-created and co-hosts “Light the Fuse,” a weekly podcast dedicated to the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise that recently celebrated its 200th episode milestone. He also authored the book “The Art of Onward,” about the making of Pixar’s 2020 fantasy film, and provided liner notes for several Mondo vinyl releases for Pixar features (“Up,” “Coco” and “Lightyear”).

