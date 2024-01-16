“Oppenheimer” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, which were announced on Tuesday. The Christopher Nolan film received three nominations, while “Barbie,” “Maestro” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” each received two.
The MPSE announced nominations in 20 categories encompassing film, television, game and student projects. For Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley, the Golden Reel category that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Sound, the nominees were “Gran Turismo,” “Ferrari,” “John Wick Chapter 4,” “Napoleon,” “Oppenheimer” and “The Killer.”
The Oscars’ 10-film shortlist in the sound category includes Golden Reel nominees “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Maestro,” “Ferrari,” “Napoleon,” “The Killer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “The Zone of Interest,” along with “The Creator” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which were not nominated by the MPSE.
Last week, the other professional sound organization that gives out awards, the Cinema Audio Society, announced its nominations for sound mixing. “Oppenheimer” and “Ferrari” are the only two films to make the Golden Reel effects/foley category and the CAS live-action motion picture category.
In the broadcast categories, “The Last of Us” led with three nominations, followed by “All the Light We Cannot See,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Loki,” “Beef” and “The Bear” with two.
Winners will be announced at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, March 3 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, Michael Dinner will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award and Dane A. Davis will receive the MPSE Career Achievement Award.
Here is the full list of nominated projects. The list including nominated sound editors in each category is available at https://www.mpse.org.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”
Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”
Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”
Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”
Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
The Crown: “Ritz”
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”
Barry: “wow”
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
The Bear: “Fishes”
The Mandalorian: “The Return”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Elemental
Migration
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
32 Sounds
American Symphony
Mourning In Lod
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Godzilla Minus One
Society of the Snow
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Gran Turismo
Ferrari
John Wick Chapter 4
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Killer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”
Justice League: “Warworld”
The Monkey King
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”
David Attenborough’s Conquest of The Skies
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”
Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”
Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”
World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Publish or Perish
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Fargo: “The Tiger”
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”
Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
Dave: “Met Gala”
Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”
The Bear: “Fishes”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
American Symphony
Pianoforte
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
WHAM!
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Barbie
Creed III
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Alan Wake 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Alan Wake 2
Diablo IV
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Alan Wake 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Buyers Beware, Savannah College of Art & Design
Canary, Chapman University
Dive, National Film & Television School
From The Top, National Film & Television School
Gossip, National Film & Television School
Heimen, Amsterdam University of the Arts
The Tornado Outside, National Film & Television School
Tree of Many Faces, National Film & Television School
Leave a Reply