The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place Jan. 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Thursday. The group also set dates for the corresponding 36th annual film festival: Jan. 2-13, 2025.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards are a star-studded stop on the Oscar campaign trail (TheWrap regularly greets attendees at our portrait studio.)

At the 2024 awards ceremony, Meryl Streep surprised guests when she showed up unannounced to present Carey Mulligan with the International Star Award. Other highlights included Paul Giamatti getting teary when he accepted his Icon Award, Breakthrough Performance honoree Da’Vine Joy Randolph joking that she’d been breaking out for a decade and Emma Stone summing up sexism in Hollywood with a runner’s metaphor when she accepted her Desert Palm Achievement Award.

Among the other honorees were Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (Chairman’s Award), Cillian Murphy (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor), Danielle Brooks (Spotlight Award, Actress), Greta Gerwig (Director of the Year), Jeffrey Wright (Career Achievement Award) and “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Vanguard Award).

In March, five of those honorees won Oscars: Murphy, Randolph, Stone, Eilish and O’Connell.

The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards will be co-presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts and advertising agency Silvercrest.