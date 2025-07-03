Paul Simon Postpones Long Beach Concert While Recovering From Back Surgery

Paul Simon postponed his upcoming Long Beach performance Thursday while recovering from back surgery. The 83-year-old rock musician canceled two shows in Philadelphia last week due to chronic back pain and underwent a surgical procedure to address it.

The concert, originally scheduled for Monday at Terrace Theater in Long Beach, will now take place one day later on Tuesday.

The legendary artist underwent a surgical procedure this week to alleviate his longtime back pain, his spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. Though the musician’s surgery went well, he still needs more time to recovery before his scheduled performance in Long Beach.

“Thanks to a great team of doctors, the surgery went well, as expected,” his spokesperson said. “However, it has become clear he will need one additional day of rest and recuperation to insure he is able to perform at the top of his ability in Long Beach.”

The show was postponed one day “out of an abundance of caution.” All tickets purchased for Monday’s concert will be transferred to the following show time, or if patrons are unable to attend, the tickets are eligible for a full refund.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but Paul is looking forward to seeing everyone in Long Beach on Tuesday,” the statement continued.

The most recent postponing comes after Simon canceled two shows in Philadelphia June 28 and June 29 due to back pain that had become “unmanageable.”

Simon is scheduled to perform in at Disney Hall in Los Angeles from July 9-16 for the next leg of his “A Quiet Celebration” tour. The 16-time Grammy Award winner has been dealing with severe hearing loss, so this tour he specifically chose venues “with optimal acoustics” to protect his ears. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Seattle Aug. 3.

Before taking off for his “A Quiet Celebration” tour, Simon opened the “SNL50” with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, performing a rendition of his song “Homeward Bound.” The musician and George Harrison played the duet almost 50 years prior on the sketch show in 1976.