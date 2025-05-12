Peacock Lures NBA Fans With Courtside Live, ScoreCard and Performance View Features

Peacock is launching new interactive features designed to fully immerse NBA fans when the league’s games return to NBC and launch on the streamer this fall. NBC also announced basketball legend Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the season coverage, beginning in October.

The streamer’s ScoreCard feature is a first of its kind, real-time experience described as “bingo meets fantasy sports,” which will give fans the option to choose a game card based on a team or theme that will allow them to potentially earn points depending on what happens in the game.

Personalized alerts will let viewers know how they’re doing relative to other players and those who are top-ranked may see their username on-air as part of a season leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Peacock Performance View will allow fans to unlock real-time stats breaking down the game, from which player is on a shooting streak to where they are most likely to score from next, and help them understand what might happen before it does.

A sample of “Peacock Performance View” (Photo courtesy of Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Fans watching on mobile or via multi-view on TV will also be able to get up close and personal with Courtside Live launching in the second half of the season, a specially curated experience that will allow viewers to take control of how they want to watch – from the player arrivals and their latest fits to pre-game shoot arounds, player spotlights, and even courtside reactions from celebrity row.

A sample of Peacock’s Live in Browse (Courtesy of Peacock/NBCUniversal)

In addition to ScoreCard, Performance View and Courtside Live, Peacock will also help fans jump straight into the action as soon as they log into the service with a Live in Browse feature that will display real-time insights and stats on the homepage.

Subscribers tuning in late can also use the Catch Up with Key Plays feature or Can’t Miss Highlights playlist for mobile users watching on the go.

A sample of “Can’t Miss Highlights” (Photo courtesy of Peacock/NBCUniversal)

“Peacock will be the most fun and engaging place to stream NBA games for longtime basketball fans and new ones, too,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella, said in a statement. “We’re bringing the same level of innovation, inspiration and commitment that we’ve brought to so many other huge sports moments and leagues to deliver an intuitive, interactive and reliable streaming experience that the full range of NBA fans will enjoy.”

The new features, which build on the live streaming experience Peacock created for the 2024 Paris Olympics, were announced during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation for advertisers on Monday.

In July, NBCUniversal struck an 11-year agreement to air NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. The package is valued at an estimated $2.5 billion per year.

Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games, while NBC and the streamer will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. Additionally, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season.

In addition to the NBA, Peacock’s live sports programming includes Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame football, Big East basketball, Premier League, the WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.