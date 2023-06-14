The People’s Choice Awards will live stream for the first time on Peacock in 2024, NBC announced Wednesday. Along with setting a date of Feb. 18, 2024, for its 49th ceremony — a push back from it’s typical end-of-year slot — the network revealed that the awards will air simultaneously across NBC, E! and Peacock for its next installment.

This will be the first time since 2018 the awards show won’t take place at the end of the year. Broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the show will start at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The two-hour telecast will include performances as it honors top names in movies, television, music and pop culture chosen by fans.

“The mission of the People’s Choice Awards continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most — the people,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock’s audience creates a platform for the people’s voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together.”

Eligibility for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards spans from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023. A full list of categories will be announced at a later date.

This shift marks a return to the awards show’s roots after it was founded in 1975. Throughout much of the program’s history the fan-driven show took place in either January, February or March, which was around the time that the Oscars and Golden Globes typically happened. That changed in 2018 when the telecast was pushed to the end of the year.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 awards show honored Lizzo (People’s Champion Award), Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award) with its top awards. That broadcast aired across NBC and E! and was responsible for 173 million total engagements across linear, digital and social platforms, according to NBC.