“Doctor Who” and “Sherlock” actor Phil Davis has resigned from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in response to the organization’s award ceremony on Sunday evening.

Davis called the ceremony “an embarrassing travesty,” with his criticisms including “cutting winners speeches for toe curling non interviews,” having host Richard E. Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and excluding Bernard Cribbins from the in memoriam.

A representative for BAFTA declined to comment on individual memberships. However, the official BAFTA Twitter account did note that Cribbins was not included during the in memoriam due to time constraints.

“Bernard had celebrated and hugely influential career in film and TV and will be remembered in our upcoming BAFTA Television Awards ceremony broadcast in May,” the organization added.

Davis’ move comes as the organization has already taken heat on social media for the lack of diversity in their winners photo. Despite the controversy surrounding the BAFTA awards, BBC One averaged 2.6 million viewers from the ceremony, with the peak audience reaching 3.8 million, up 16.2% from last year.

