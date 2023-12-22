Audiences Want Fewer Holiday Romances and More Holiday Thrillers | Charts

Seasonal romance movies have made up a smaller share of demand for holiday movies in recent years despite their increasing supply

Violent Night
Last week, we highlighted the seasonal spike in demand for holiday movies and which platforms are best positioned to capitalize on this demand. But it is also important to note that the types of holiday content audiences want have changed over time. The family friendly fare that likely comes to mind when imagining holiday movies still accounts for the vast majority of audience attention for holiday content. But other varieties of holiday movies have been catching on with audiences in recent years.

Family friendly films still make up a majority of holiday movies, although this is on the decline as more holiday movies in non-traditional genres are released. In

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

