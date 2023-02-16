‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3: Explosive New Trailer Previews Tariq’s Level-Up and Shows Monet at a Crossroads (Video)

Fresh off an early Season 4 renewal, “Power Book II: Ghost” is finally back from Season 3 with an explosive new trailer that previews a level-up for Tariq and shows Monet at a crossroads.

Per an official release from Starz, Season 3 promises to be even “flashier, sexier, and juicier” than anything we’ve seen yet.

“The third season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good,” reads the Starz synopsis. “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.”

Monet Tejada, meanwhile, is “set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross,” the release continues. She “is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq, Mary J. Blige as Monet and Gianna Paolo as Brayden. Co-starring alongside them are Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie and Lightskinkeisha.

Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season 3. The series of the “Power” universe series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. “Power Book II: Ghost” is also executive produced by Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Watch the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 trailer above to get hype for its March 17 premiere.