Over 6.5 million multi-platform viewers tuned into the Season 4 premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost” in its first week — one of Starz’s biggest debuts ever, according to the network.

Additionally, the episode broke engagement records with over 11% of premiere day streams coming in the first hour via the Starz app. On linear, it was the highest-rated cable program among Black households across the premiere week, according to Nielsen. Season 4 will serve as the spin-off series final season, and is debuting in two parts. (Part 2 will premiere in September.)

“Power” Universe shows have now amassed 1.5 billion hours watched globally to date, according to internal data.

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 follows Tariq and Brayden looking for a way back in after new alliances have been formed with each faction. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if

there really is room for two at the top.

With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma, who lands on Tariq and Brayden’s radar while fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line.

With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the good chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada”, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada”, Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as“Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.”

Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season 4.

The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

New episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” premiere every Friday.