DirecTV and Disney Reject Opposing Debate Coverage Proposals Amid Carriage Dispute

Disney and DirecTV have both rejected proposals that would allow viewers to view Tuesday night’s presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump amid their ongoing carriage dispute.

After Disney offered to give impacted DirecTV customers a three-hour ABC News live feed to watch the debate, the channel provider rejected the offer while insisting that the House of Mouse in turn shot down a solution that would see the blackout temporarily lifted until next week.

“On Tuesday, Disney requested a unique exception to return ABC-only for tonight because it’s hosting the 2024 Presidential Debate, an event widely available across other major broadcast stations and news networks,” DirecTV shared in a statement. “Unfortunately, returning only Disney’s ABC stations from the entire portfolio of channels for a limited three-hour window will cause customer confusion among those who would briefly see the debate only to lose the channel again shortly after.”

Meanwhile, DirecTV’s offer consisted of a total return of Disney-owned networks that would allow customers to watch the debate, Sunday’s Emmy Awards and Monday Night Football before going dark again next Tuesday — essentially an entire week versus just three hours.

“We did everything possible to make the ABC News presidential debate widely available to the American public – including giving DirecTV the ability to serve you with access to our debate coverage. They rejected that offer,” Disney fired back in a statement. “If you are impacted by DirecTV’s refusal to restore temporary access to ABC, the debate is available on Hulu, Disney+ and free to stream on ABC News Live and over the air. Additionally, it will be simulcast on other broadcast and cable news networks.”

The dueling offers came amid Disney and DirecTV’s ongoing carriage dispute, which has blacked out Disney properties including ABC and ESPN for the programming distributor’s 11.3 million customers for over a week.

“As we announced in May, the ABC News presidential debate will be widely available across broadcast, cable and streaming,” a Disney spokesperson said earlier Tuesday. “Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history. We remain at the table negotiating with DirecTV and the restoration of our programming to their subscribers is completely within their control.”

Their offer marked a small acknowledgement of the hardship this carriage dispute has put on DirecTV customers as negotiations remain at a standstill. The two sides continue to trade barbs while trying to negotiate a new carriage deal to end the impasse.

Both sides appear to be dug in for the long-term — even with Disney poised to risk nearly $3.5 billion in revenue, or 4% of its total annual sales, and DirecTV to forego at least 700,000 subscribers just from losing the Sept. 9 Monday Night Football game, analysts told TheWrap in a report published Tuesday.

DirecTV, meanwhile, announced Monday that it’s raising its prices by as much as $10 per month beginning in October.

“We’re adjusting the price of your television package in order to remain competitive in the marketplace, while still delivering the best possible programming,” the satellite TV giant said in a notice to customers on its website. “TV networks are continuing to increase the fees they charge DirecTV for the right to distribute the content they produce, including movies, shows and sporting events. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring you the best programming at a fair and reasonable price.”

That update came just days after both Disney and DirecTV offered competing $30 credits for live TV options — Hulu + Live TV for Disney and Fubo and Sling TV subscriptions for DirecTV.