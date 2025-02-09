Producers Guild Awards 2025 Winners List (Updating Live)

The Producers Guild of America is announcing the winners of the 366 annual Producers Guild Awards at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

In the first award of the night,”Hacks” won for comedy TV, just as it did in September at the Emmys, in January at the Golden Globes, the night before at the Critics Choice Awards and down the street on Saturday at the Directors Guild Awards.

“The Wild Robot” won the award for animated feature, at the same time that it was winning a number of awards about three miles away at the Annie Awards.

“Saturday Night Live” won the award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television, while “The Traitors” won the game-show award.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve” story won the documentary award, while “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” won for nonfiction television. Another documentary, the “We Are the World” chronicle “The Greatest Night in Pop” won in the Television or Streamed Motion Pictures category.

In a year of almost unprecedented uncertainty in the best picture race, the Producers Guild looms large as the only other awards body to use the ranked-choice voting system instituted by the Academy in the Best Picture category. The guild has been one of the most reliable predictors of the Oscar, with the PGA champion going on to win the Oscar 25 times in the guild awards’ first 35 years.

This year’s PGA lineup included eight of the 10 Oscar nominees, with the guild’s choices of “A Real Pain” and “September 5” replaced by Oscar nominees “I’m Still Here” and “Nickel Boys.”

The ceremony took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Additional honorary awards were presented to Taika Waititi (the Norman Lear Achievement Award), Dana Walden (the Milestone Award), Chris Meladandri (the David O. Selznick Achievement Award) and, posthumously, to Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein (the Trailblazer Award).

At previous events in New York and Los Angeles earlier in the week, four additional categories were announced: “Simone Biles Rising” won as the outstanding sports program, “Sesame Street” as children’s program and “Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun” as short-form program, while “Obital” received the PGA Innovation Award for VR, AR, experiential or emerging media.

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot” *WINNER

Episodic Television – Drama

“Bad Sisters”

“The Diplomat”

“Fallout”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks” *WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Baby Reindeer”

“FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Carry On”

“The Greatest Night in Pop” *WINNER

“The Killer”

“Rebel Ridge”

“Unfrosted”

Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30”

“Conan O’Brien Must Go”

“The Jinx – Part Two”

“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” *WINNER

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“The Daily Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER

Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” *WINNER

“The Voice”

Documentary Motion Picture

“Gaucho Gaucho”

“Mediha”

“Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”

“Porcelain War”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” *WINNER

“We Will Dance Again”

Children’s Program

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

“Sesame Street” *WINNER

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

Outstanding Short-Form Program

“The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic”

“Hacks: Bit By Bit”

“The Penguin: Inside Gotham”

“Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime”

“Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun” *WINNER

Outstanding Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants”

“Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend”

“Simone Biles Rising” *WINNER

“Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics”

The PGA Innovation Award

“Critterz”

“Emperor”

“Impulse: Playing with Reality”

“Orbital” *WINNER

“The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu”

“What If…? – An Immersive Story”