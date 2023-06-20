This story about “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” stars India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas first appeared in the Drama Series issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” but the actors who star in the show carry the responsibility together.

As the title indicates, “Queen Charlotte” is a spinoff of Netflix’s wildly popular 19th-century period drama created by Shonda Rhimes. The prequel series was under a lot of pressure to follow up the more or less colorblind society established in “Bridgerton” — in addition to living up to the steaminess synonymous with the Regency-era show that’s based on Julia Quinn’s books.

It’s the story of how teenage Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz married King George of England and rose mightily to her royal position. She is played by India Amarteifio, alongside Corey Mylchreest as George (who struggles with mental illness) and Arsema Thomas as Lady Agatha Danbury, a young, recently widowed aristocrat who befriends Charlotte.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Unlike “Bridgerton,” which has not openly acknowledged the multi-ethnic society in which the show takes place, “Queen Charlotte” does. Charlotte’s arrival in England leads to the Great Experiment, whereby the aristocracy becomes integrated. Before Charlotte married George, Thomas said that Lady Danbury “probably thought of George like she thinks of every aristocratic white boy, which is like, ‘Oh, look at you with your tough problems. Doesn’t that suck?’ She probably looks at him with no pity or empathy whatsoever. I think that’s why she warns Charlotte initially, ‘Keep an eye out.’”

Mylchreest, who plays the white boy in question, turned to Thomas. “You know that first moment in Episode 1 where Agatha is like, “Hey, if you need me, I will call [on you]?” he asked. “Is that just a general thing of, like, ‘We’re together in this society that doesn’t respect us as we should be?’”

“I think it’s: ‘You are now entering into a space where you probably don’t recognize how this all works,’” said Thomas.

Lady Danbury was promised to a man in marriage at the age of three and experienced motherhood the way plenty of aristocrats did in the 19th century: at a certain remove from her children. “She’s just not maternal,” Thomas said. “I think she’s a really good example of a woman who is the poster child of duty. All three of us are different poster children for duty, but hers comes out in a way that her body was used to make babies that she has no emotional connection with until she needs them to secure the longevity and stability of her family, which I think is her number one priority.”

Amarteifio, Mylchreest and Thomas all formed deep bonds while shooting the series. And they also found that they picked up a few new habits while hanging out in the “Bridgerton” universe.

“Sometimes I feel like I spoke a little bit better, which is actually not a bad thing,” Amarteifio said. “It’s quite a good thing. I think that’s probably it. You guys?”

Cyril Nri and Arsema Thomas in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

“I always had the need to do something when somebody enters a room,” Thomas said. “So now whenever somebody comes into the room, I stand. I feel strange just sitting. [I don’t do] a full-on curtsy, but a part of me is like, something has to be done to initiate the contact.”

“Wow,” Mylchreest said. “I need to come into rooms more often and just leave and enter, leave and enter. My thing is that Reynolds [Freddie Dennis] is my butler and I got him to do loads of things for me in the show. He would wait on me and serve my every whim. And we now live together [as roommates] and I think I’ve done well in continuing that relationship exactly the way that it should continue, which is the status that we hold in the show.”