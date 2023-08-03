While “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 was originally set to premiere on Max next week, new episodes of the original comedy series now won’t debut until Nov. 9.

The last-minute delay is in hopes that the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike will be concluded by then so that the cast and creators will be able to promote the show’s new season, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Previously set to premiere Aug. 10, the Issa Rae-created comedy will now return for Season 2 on Nov. 9 with two episodes, followed by one new episode released weekly on Thursdays through the season finale on Dec. 21.

Inspired by the career of the rap duo City Girls, “Rap Sh!t” follows two estranged high school friends from Miami — Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) — who come together to start a rap group.

“In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry,” reads the logline for the new season.

Along with Osman and KaMillion, the show stars Jonica Booth as Chastity, RJ Cyler as Lamont and Daniel Augustin as Maurice.

“Rap Sh!t” is executive produced by Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, along with Montrel McKay for Hoorae, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment and Jim Kleverweis. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Diya Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae.

Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision.