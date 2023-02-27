greys-anatomy-meredith-grey

“I’ll Follow the Sun” – On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise / ABC

‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Farewell to Ellen Pompeo Ratings on Par With Winter Finale

by | February 27, 2023 @ 12:56 PM

The ABC medical drama’s midseason premiere saw Meredith’s exit, but remained steady in viewers and the demo

The ratings for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” farewell episode for Ellen Pompeo’s titular doctor last Thursday were steady compared with the ABC procedural’s winter finale in November in both viewership and the advertiser-coveted 18-49 key demographic, according to live plus same-day Nielsen ratings data.

After 19 seasons and more than 400 episodes, Meredith Grey performed her last surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial, though the midseason premiere episode left plenty of hanging threads and Pompeo is already set to return for the season finale. Debuting at 9 p.m. after the midseason premiere of “Station 19,” the medical drama averaged 0.49 in the demographic and 3.6 million viewers. That was fairly similar to the ratings for its midseason finale Nov. 17, which drew 0.51 in ratings and 3.7 million average watchers. Prior to the winter finale, “Grey’s” nabbed nearly identical figures of 0.5 in the demo and a viewership of 3.7 million for the Nov. 10 episode.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

