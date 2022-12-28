Buccaneers-Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals (NBC)

Ratings: Buccaneers Vs. Cardinals Scores a Christmas Primetime Win For NBC

by | December 28, 2022 @ 2:19 PM

17.1 million viewers tuned in to watch Tom Brady go head-to-head with Kyler Murray

Sunday Night Football’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals scored a Christmas primetime win for NBC, according to Nielsen’s live plus same-day figures.

As football fans tuned in to see Tom Brady go head-to-head with Kyler Murray, NBC’s Sunday Night Football earned a viewership of 17.1 million and a 4.20 ratings score in the key demographic — a slight increase from last week’s New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Sunday Night Football game which brought in 15.4 million viewers and scored a 3.93 in ratings on average.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

