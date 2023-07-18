Photo of Raymond Scott

Raymond Scott was a famed composer and bandleader, in addition to being an inventor. (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

AI Music Isn’t New – Raymond Scott Invented It 60 Years Ago | PRO Insight

by | July 18, 2023 @ 6:58 AM

The famed composer and his Electronium give us clues to how to reconcile technological progress and human creativity

Raymond Scott is a name you likely don’t know. I didn’t until recently. Yet, he’s one of the most important composers of the 20th century. 

He was also a deeply entrepreneurial inventor who built elaborate machines that created some of the first electronic sounds and music. One of Scott’s machines, the Electronium, created music on its own via prompts. Sound familiar? It’s eerily similar to the generative AI technology that’s causing fervent debate today. 

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

