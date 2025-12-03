‘Ready or Not: Here I Come’ Trailer Sets the Stage for an Even Bigger Game of Hide and Seek

Samara Weaving wasn’t quite welcome into the family in the first “Ready or Not” movie … but its sequel, “Ready or Not: Here I Come,” remains a family affair.

That’s because in the new trailer for the Searchlight Pictures horror sequel out Wednesday, Weaving’s Grace must survive an even bigger game of hide and seek — this time, while also protecting her little sister, Kathryn Newton.

Play video

“You married into that family, now they’re dead. What you didn’t know is this goes far beyond them,” Elijah Wood’s evil villain explains in the teaser. “By surviving hide and seek, you’ve triggered a new game: This time, against the high council families. Double or nothing.”

Directed by modern horror icons Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, “Ready or Not 2” also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, Daniel Beirne and David Cronenberg as various members of the hunting parties.

The Radio Silence Productions and Searchlight Pictures script was written by Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy, with producers Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Bradley J. Fischer.

“Ready or Not: Here I Come” finds itself in theaters on April 10, 2026.