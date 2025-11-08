Reba McEntire Says That ‘Happy’s Place’ Season 2 Premiere Twist Has the Gang ‘Walking on Eggshells’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Happy’s Place” Season 2, Episode 1.

While Reba McEntire’s Bobbie and Rex Linn’s Emmett have been dancing around their feelings for one another for years, the “Happy’s Place” Season 2 premiere sees Bobbie finally rip off the bandage and kiss him, kickstarting a romance between the coworkers.

Though the progression in their relationship is a much anticipated delight for the pair, Belissa Escobedo, who plays Isabella on the NBC sitcom, noted the rest of the Happy’s Place employees are moving forward with “excitement but caution.”

“Everybody’s really nervous, because when somebody has a relationship in the business, it’s all great when it’s great but it’s all bad when it’s bad,” McEntire told TheWrap. “Everybody’s on their tip toes, walking on eggshells, making sure everything’s smooth and everybody’s doing happy things and fun things, and not wanting the worst to happen.”

While Melissa Peterman’s Gabby, Pablo Castelblanco’s Steve and Tokala Black Elk’s Takoda had known there was a vibe between Bobbie and Emmett, it was Isabella who encouraged Bobbie to put herself out there, and she couldn’t be happier with the result. “Seeing Bobbie happy is really the best thing for Isabella, so I think as long as that is happening, Isabella is going to be OK with where things are, but the minute that isn’t happening, there’s going to be some problems,” Escobedo said.

And there might in fact be trouble ahead, after Emmett revealed that he’s known about Isabella and Bobbie’s for a long time, a secret that McEntire said would make them both feel betrayed and hurt. We’re still waiting for the other shoe to drop, however, as Bobbie doesn’t yet know he’s been harboring that secret as their relationship goes to the next level.

As Isabella gives Bobbie the nudge to go for it with Emmett, McEntire said she’s being the sister Bobbie never had, and is just one way Isabella is getting Bobbie out of her comfort zone this season.

“She’s getting confident — She’s very smart, and now that she’s got her feet solidly set on the floor, she’s moving forward, and she’s getting Bobby out of her comfort zone,” McEntire said. “And then Bobbie needs to be the sister that Isabella never had, so it really works out sweetly, and their bond towards each other gets more intense.”

“In the moments that it does get tested and we see them disagree, our writers are so great of turning those moments around, and it really being a lesson, and always just coming from moving forward with love and kindness — you really see that with these two sisters,” Escobedo added.

With dynamics for the most part established — with the exception of how Bobbie and Emmett’s romance might shake them up — McEntire noted that each scene helps broaden the characters’ arcs, applauding the writers for helping to get the audience “more invested and committed to each character.” “It’s fun just seeing how all these different people find their quirks together, and how they operate around each other, and we see a lot more of that in the season,” Escobedo said.

But McEntire wouldn’t go so far as to say they’ve fully hit their stride yet. “We don’t want to say we’re there because we’ve got more to learn, and more stories to tell,” she said.

After “Reba” alum Steve Howey guest starred on “Happy’s Place” last season, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will visit in Season 2 as a local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent the titular bar. Given that she played Swisher’s on-screen mom on “Reba” for six seasons, McEntire noted acting alongside her felt natural.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” McEntire said of Swisher’s guest spot. “She’s a joy to be around, a joy to get to act with. She brings her A-game, cute as a button and she just sparkled on the set.”

Swisher is among several guest stars headed to Happy’s Place this season, joining Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Cheri Oteri, who the duo recalled being “hysterical.” “I was kind of geeking out,” McEntire said, while Escobedo noted the “SNL” star is “such an icon.” “She brought that fun to the set, and when the cameras were rolling, she gave it all, she’s wonderful.”

By now, McEntire revealed that each of the six cast members on “Happy’s Place” has their list of dream guest stars, which they’ve already presented to the producers and writers. “Now it’s like, how can they incorporate those people and who would work best and with the storyline they’re working on,” McEntire said. “It might take, I think probably … six or seven seasons to get our wish list completely, so we have to do six or seven more seasons.”

McEntire noted that her fellow coaches on “The Voice,” Michael Bublé and Niall Horan, have also expressed interest on coming on the show after seeing what a blast McEntire has as she bops around the NBCUniversal lot. “I go over there and I tell them how much fun we have, and [they’re like] ‘we want to come over,’ so hopefully they’ll get to come too,” she said.

“Happy’s Place” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.