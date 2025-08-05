‘Regretting You’ Trailer Marks Colleen Hoover’s Next Adaptation After ‘It Ends With Us’

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Colleen Hoover’s latest film adaptation “Regretting You,” a romantic drama following a strained mother-daughter and the love that brings them back together.

The film adaptation stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames (“How To Train Your Dragon”).

When Morgan (Williams)’s husband Chris (Scott Eastwood) and sister tragically die in a car accident, she and her brother-in-law (Franco) bond in order to navigate their grief. The loss causes a rift between Morgan and her daughter Clara (Grace). While her mom tries to put the pieces together, Clara heals her own grief by leaning on her love interest Miller (Thames).

The mother-daughter’s strained relationship guides the plot as their separate love lives buoy the romantic drama.

From the director of “The Fault in Our Stars” Josh Boone, “Regretting You” marks Colleen Hoover’s first film adaptation since her box office hit-turned-legal battle “It Ends With Us,” starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Hoover has several other bestsellers set to premiere in the next year. The Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway-led psychological thriller “Verity” will land in theaters in May 2026 from Amazon MGM Studios. And her romance novel “Reminders of Him” is scheduled to be released in theaters in February 2026, starring Rudy Pankow (“Outer Banks”) and Maika Monroe (“Longlegs”).

“Regretting You” was penned by Susan McMartin (“After”). Hoover served as an executive producer alongside Williams, Franco and Grace. Robert Kulzer produced for Constantin Film alongside Flavia Viotti, Harbinger Pictures’ Brunson Green and Frayed Pages Media’s Anna Todd.

“Regretting You” premieres in theaters on Oct. 24.