Netflix’s ‘Reptile’ Shreds the Streaming Competition for 3rd Consecutive Week | Charts

‘Fall of the House of Usher’ failed to take the top spot in its debut week, but Mike Flanagan’s horror series is a hit with Gen Z

Reptile
Netflix

Week in and week out, there are two things that are almost always true of the top streaming programs chart: Netflix will have a strong showing, and at least one of those hits will be seemingly unexpected.

That’s the case with this week’s streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 9 to 15, where Netflix holds five of the top six spots, led by the continued and impressively sustained success of “Reptile.” The Benicio Del Toro-led detective thriller holds onto the top spot for the third consecutive week, remaining popular with viewers despite little praise from critics. 

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner.

