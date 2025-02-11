Richard Linklater’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Adaptation Rounds Out Core Cast With ‘Suffs’ Star Hannah Cruz

Now you know, when Richard Linklater’s “Merrily We Roll Along” film adaptation premieres in about 15 years, it will star Broadway actress Hannah Cruz.

The “Suffs” star has joined the project as Gussie opposite Paul Mescal, Beanie Feldstein, Mallory Bechtel and Ben Platt, TheWrap has learned. Filming will take place over the next two decades, similar to the director’s process for his Oscar-winning movie, “Boyhood.”

Producers include Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, Ginger Sledge, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Mike Blizzard and Linklater. Some filming had already taken place as of late 2024, years after Blumhouse first acquired the rights in 2019.

The movie is an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 musical of the same name. The 2023 Broadway revival notably starred Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe.

Cruz was most recently seen in the Tony-winning “Suffs” and is currently attached to the “Big Fish” industry reading led by Patrick Wilson. Her previous credits include “The Connector” and “Only Gold” Off-Broadway, as well as national tours of “Hamilton,” “Legally Blonde” and “Bullets Over Broadway.” She is repped by Buchwald and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline was first to report the news.