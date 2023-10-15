‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Fall TV may be in an unusual place thanks to delays caused by the WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but one show is coming back exactly as planned: “Rick and Morty.” The adored Adult Swim comedy will return for its seventh season Sunday.

It’s a twist of irony that “Rick and Morty,” a series that was once notorious for its unpredictable schedule, has emerged as one of the few shows to reliably return during the fall season. But the sci-fi comedy won’t be entering Season 7 unscathed. Following the domestic violence and abuse allegations against its former co-creator, executive producer and star, this will be the first season not to involve Justin Roiland. Here’s everything to know about the return of Adult Swim’s crown jewel.

When does “Rick and Morty” Season 7 premiere?

This Sunday marks the return of “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim. Season 6 also aired in the fall of 2022, indicating that this beloved animated series may be shifting to a more predictable schedule.

How many episodes are in Season 7?

Like most seasons of “Rick and Morty,” Season 7 will have 10 episodes. New episodes will air on Adult Swim Sunday nights continuously for 10 weeks. The only season to have more than 10 episodes was the series’ first.

What time are new episodes out on Adult Swim?

The first episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim Sunday at 11/10c p.m. Though the series will only be available to watch linearly, Adult Swim has a history of posting new episodes on its site for free.

When will “Rick and Morty” Season 7 be on Max and Hulu?

As previously mentioned, new episodes of “Rick and Morty” are not expected to come to Max or Hulu right away. Instead, Season 7 will air on Adult Swim before being added to streaming at a later date.

Because “Rick and Morty” is a cable show, Adult Swim has the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights to new episodes as they air. The season will then enter what’s known as a windowing period, a several-month time period when new episodes are only available for VOD purchase. Only after that will new episodes come to Max and Hulu. Typically, new seasons are available on the streamers roughly five months after the final episode airs.

There is one exception. Viewers who have Hulu + Live TV will be able to watch new episodes of “Rick and Morty” weekly through their subscription.

Are new episodes released weekly? Or all at once?

Season 7 will release new episodes weekly, TheWrap can confirm. There are also no off weeks expected for this new season.

Here is the full “Rick and Morty” Season 7 release schedule:

Episode 1, “How Poopy Got His Poop Back”: Oct. 15

Oct. 15 Episode 2, “The Jerrick Trap”: Oct. 22

Oct. 22 Episode 3, “Air Force Wong”: Oct. 29

Oct. 29 Episode 4, “That’s Amorte”: Nov. 5

Nov. 5 Episode 5, “Unmortricken”: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Episode 6, “Rickfending Your Mort”: Nov. 19

Nov. 19 Episode 7, “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer”: Nov. 26

Nov. 26 Episode 8, “Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie”: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 Episode 9, “Mort: Ragnarick”: Dec. 10

Dec. 10 Episode 10, “Fear No Mort”: Dec. 17

Is Justin Roiland still voicing Rick and Morty?

No. After accusations of domestic violence and abuse came to light in January of this year, Roiland was fired from “Rick and Morty,” and Warner Bros. Discovery ended its partnership with him. He was also removed from his other series, Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man.”

Instead, Rick and Morty will be voiced by sound-alike voice actors moving forward. The names of these actors have yet to be released.